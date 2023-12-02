Will GTA 6 Have a Prompt PC Release?

Surely we won't have to wait long on PC, right? Fast forward a year and a half (and two next-gen console versions) later, and GTA 5 finally got a PC release on April 14, 2015. Rockstar PC ports just seem to get lost in the mail sometimes, and god bless it, none of us have any idea why.that trailer coming on December 5 ? Even if Grand Theft Auto 6 does launch on PC day and date with consoles, we may not know for sure until we're closer to release.
The results of a hasty PC Gamer internal survey on the matter were as follows:The nays have it then, but why do we think so? Read on for our arguments for and against hope springing eternal for a prompt PC release of GTA 6.GTA's RP community is one of the biggest sources of its longevity, and Rockstar would be c-r-a-z-y to deprioritize this aspect of its scene. It's therequires a mod to play, so it's currently a PC-only prospect. I'd go further here, though: I'm going to be surprised if roleplayers don't have minor characters in GTA 6's campaig
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »
Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »