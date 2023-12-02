Will GTA 6 Have a Prompt PC Release?

Surely we won't have to wait long on PC, right? Fast forward a year and a half (and two next-gen console versions) later, and GTA 5 finally got a PC release on April 14, 2015. Rockstar PC ports just seem to get lost in the mail sometimes, and god bless it, none of us have any idea why.that trailer coming on December 5 ? Even if Grand Theft Auto 6 does launch on PC day and date with consoles, we may not know for sure until we're closer to release.

The results of a hasty PC Gamer internal survey on the matter were as follows:The nays have it then, but why do we think so? Read on for our arguments for and against hope springing eternal for a prompt PC release of GTA 6.GTA's RP community is one of the biggest sources of its longevity, and Rockstar would be c-r-a-z-y to deprioritize this aspect of its scene. It's therequires a mod to play, so it's currently a PC-only prospect. I'd go further here, though: I'm going to be surprised if roleplayers don't have minor characters in GTA 6's campaig





pcgamer » / 🏆 38. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GTA 6 fans go feral as GTA 5 actor hints at the return of MichaelFans of Michael from GTA 5 are convinced his actor has teased his inclusion in GTA 6, ahead of its first trailer in December.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

GTA 6 isn’t out yet, but fans are already asking for a GTA 7 revealGTA 6 hasn't even been released yet, but eager fans are already asking for more details on the as-yet unconfirmed GTA 7.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Rockstar Games parent company says GTA 6 release window won’t be affected by ongoing strikeRockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive revealed that the GTA 6 launch window won't be affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Games Inbox: What will be in the GTA 6 trailer?The Thursday letters page thinks a live action Zelda movie is doomed to failure, as one reader worries about Hogs Of War Lardcore.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

GTA 6 trailer tweet has 145 million views - most liked game tweet everA simple announcement from Rockstar has become the most-liked gaming related tweet ever in a 24 hour period.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

GTA publisher says using AI to generate dialogue could be 'really interesting and fun'Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »