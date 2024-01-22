Wild Card Weekend produces storylines and headlines

The first round of the NFL playoffs is in the books and as expected Wild Card Weekend produced lots of storylines and lots of headlines... 1) Stroud's rise to stardom CJ Stroud had already arrived as a regular season star, and announced himself as one of the players to watch in the NFL for the next decade by shining on the playoff stage. He went 16 of 21, 274 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and almost perfect in the 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

He went up against the No 1 defense in the NFL and did not bat an eyelid, didn't blink. This stage was not too big for CJ Stroud. He has something special brewing with the Houston Texans and his career will be fascinating to watch for the next 15 years. Stream NFL and more with NOW | Latest NFL playoff pictureJosh Allen lifts Bills past Steelers to set up clash with Patrick Mahomes' ChiefsBaker Mayfield leads Bucs to dominant wildcard victory over Eagles2) Question marks for Tua and Miami? I think Kansas City's win over Miami took on a familiar theme that we have seen this seaso





SkySports » / 🏆 58. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Alicia Boynes-Cofarrier Got Back in the BlackAlicia Boynes-Cofarrier fell into debt after getting a credit card and overdraft. Find out how she managed to get back in the black.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Four cyclists fined as police force shares footage of group ride stopped for ignoring red lightA group ride in Surrey was stopped by police this weekend, with all four cyclists issued fixed penalty notices after "contravening a red traffic light".

Source: roadcc - 🏆 21. / 71 Read more »

Waking Up from a Seven-Year HangoverA personal story of a young professional's journey through various jobs and self-discovery.

Source: EsquireUK - 🏆 52. / 63 Read more »

The Boys in the Boat: A Tale of Underdogs and InspirationThe Boys in the Boat, directed by George Clooney, is a sports drama based on the true story of a team of rowers from University of Washington who go on to represent America at the 1936 Olympic games in Berlin. The film follows the lead character, Joe Rantz, an orphan who starts rowing as a paid gig at college. Clooney and the lead actor, Callum Turner, discuss the underdog story in an interview with Esquire.

Source: EsquireUK - 🏆 52. / 63 Read more »

Running helped me cope with the trauma of my dad's deathA personal story of how running helped the author cope with the trauma of her father's death

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Celebrity Babies Celebrate Their First ChristmasMany famous faces, including Molly-Mae Hague and Paris Hilton, are spending their first Christmas with their newest family members – after welcoming adorable babies in 2023. This year has seen the arrival of many babies who are all helping make the big day that extra bit special for their celebrity parents.

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »