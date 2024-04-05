Wigan wheelchair team aims to become rugby league global premiers

Wigan wheelchair coach Chris Greenhalgh hopes his team can emulate Matty Peet's World Club Challenge winners to become rugby league global premiers . The Warriors, who won last season's Wheelchair Super League title, face French champions Catalans Dragons in Saturday's European Wheelchair Rugby League Club Championship at Wigan 's Robin Park (kick-off 18.00 BST).
"We won our Super League title the day after the men won theirs, and after their World Club Challenge success it is a chance to match them again." England and France have been the dominant nations in men's wheelchair rugby league for many years, making this weekend's match a world club championship in all but name. "As players we are all Wigan fans so the opportunity to represent the club is huge and it feels like we are part of one club," Greenhalgh said. "Matty Peet came to one of our training sessions ahead of our Grand Final and the first message I got after we won the final was from the chief executive Kris Radlinsk
