Wiegman wants England improvement against Belgium

England will focus on "things in our game to improve" when they face Belgium in the Women's Nations League on Tuesday, says manager Sarina Wiegman.

"The expectations are very clear. Everyone expects us to win," said Wiegman before the game in Leuven. Great Britain will qualify for the Olympics if nominated nation England reach the Nations League final. However, third place will be enough if Olympic hosts France reach the final."We could have made it a little bit easier for ourselves, but how we were on the pitch, how we wanted to play out of possession and in possession, we did really well.

"What I really liked on Friday, there was so much energy in the team," said Wiegman. "You saw real intention. If we lost the ball, we really wanted to win it back. Midfielder Georgia Stanway, one of four England players nominated for the Ballon d'Or which will be announced on Monday evening, said the squad "feel good" about their progression in the Nations League."We dominated possession and created a lot. But we didn't get it over the line as many times as we wanted to. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BBCMOTD »

India vs England: A Challenging Match Awaits EnglandEngland faces a tough challenge as they take on India, who are in top form and unbeatable. The match is expected to be dominated by India's spinners on a pitch that favors them. Read more ⮕

‘Something has changed this England team’ | India vs England Road Trip Review‘Something has changed this England team’ | India vs England Road Trip Review Read more ⮕

Alex Jones and family enjoy October half-term break at Center Parcs Erperheide in BelgiumTV presenter Alex Jones and her family had a fun-filled holiday at Center Parcs Erperheide in Belgium. They enjoyed various activities including pony riding, climbing wall, feeding rabbits, toy jeep adventure, and mini golf. Alex shared their holiday moments on social media. Read more ⮕

'It was unsettling to watch' | Eoin Morgan reflects on England woes'It was unsettling to watch' | Morgan reflects on England woes Read more ⮕

England lead Tonga early in second Test - watch live & text updatesWatch BBC One coverage and follow live text updates of the second Test between England and Tonga in Huddersfield. Read more ⮕

Morgan urges England and Buttler to play to their strengths against IndiaEoin Morgan emphasizes the importance of England and Jos Buttler sticking to their strengths and remembering their role in revolutionizing ODI cricket, as they face India. Read more ⮕