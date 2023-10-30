Wiegman wants England improvement against Belgium

England will focus on "things in our game to improve" when they face Belgium in the Women's Nations League on Tuesday, says manager Sarina Wiegman.
"The expectations are very clear. Everyone expects us to win," said Wiegman before the game in Leuven. Great Britain will qualify for the Olympics if nominated nation England reach the Nations League final. However, third place will be enough if Olympic hosts France reach the final."We could have made it a little bit easier for ourselves, but how we were on the pitch, how we wanted to play out of possession and in possession, we did really well.
"What I really liked on Friday, there was so much energy in the team," said Wiegman. "You saw real intention. If we lost the ball, we really wanted to win it back. Midfielder Georgia Stanway, one of four England players nominated for the Ballon d'Or which will be announced on Monday evening, said the squad "feel good" about their progression in the Nations League."We dominated possession and created a lot. But we didn't get it over the line as many times as we wanted to. headtopics.com
United Kingdom Headlines
England lead Tonga early in second Test - watch live & text updatesWatch BBC One coverage and follow live text updates of the second Test between England and Tonga in Huddersfield. Read more ⮕