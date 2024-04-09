Widow pays tribute to ski guide killed in helicopter crash

The widow of a ski guide who tragically perished in a helicopter crash in the Swiss Alps that claimed the lives of three people has fought back the tears at his funeral today. Caroline George, who wept as she held her daughter 12-year-old Olivia, paid tribute to her husband Adam George at an emotional service attended by hundreds of mourners in a woodland clearing.
During a eulogy, Caroline heartbreakingly revealed that on a family outing the day before the crash Mr George had told Olivia it would be his 'last day skiing with her' and how much he was looking forward to mountain biking with her. The 45-year-old, who hailed from New Hampshire in the United States, was one of three killed in the horror air crash atop Petit Combin last Tuesday morning. Among those in attendance at the moving service was British skier Edward Courage, who heroically saved the lives of two other Britons during the crash and left his hospital bed in a wheelchair to pay tribute the the ski guid
