Widow pays tribute to ski guide killed in helicopter crash

The widow of a ski guide who tragically perished in a helicopter crash in the Swiss Alps that claimed the lives of three people has fought back the tears at his funeral today. Caroline George, who wept as she held her daughter 12-year-old Olivia, paid tribute to her husband Adam George at an emotional service attended by hundreds of mourners in a woodland clearing.

During a eulogy, Caroline heartbreakingly revealed that on a family outing the day before the crash Mr George had told Olivia it would be his 'last day skiing with her' and how much he was looking forward to mountain biking with her. The 45-year-old, who hailed from New Hampshire in the United States, was one of three killed in the horror air crash atop Petit Combin last Tuesday morning. Among those in attendance at the moving service was British skier Edward Courage, who heroically saved the lives of two other Britons during the crash and left his hospital bed in a wheelchair to pay tribute the the ski guid

Widow Ski Guide Helicopter Crash Swiss Alps Funeral Tribute Mourners Last Day Plans Future British Skier Lives Saved

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ski guide's widow fights back tears at funeral after helicopter crashEXCLUSIVE: Caroline George, who wept as she held her daughter Olivia, emotionally paid tribute to her husband Adam George at an emotional service attended by hundreds of mourners.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Ski guide's widow fights back tears at funeral after helicopter crashEXCLUSIVE: Caroline George, who wept as she held her daughter Olivia, emotionally paid tribute to her husband Adam George at an emotional service attended by hundreds of mourners.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Swiss Alps helicopter crash kills three people and injures three moreThe helicopter skidded off its landing zone.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

22-year-old Shropshire fitness coach who suffered life changing 'widow maker' heart attackA 22-year-old fitness coach has praised the support she received from the British Heart Foundation after having a heart attack.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

British riding star Caroline March's final message before she died, aged 31, in assisted suicideThe family of British riding star Caroline March have shared a final letter from the star revealing she chose to end her life aged 31 using assisted suicide following a horror spinal cord injury.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Rider Caroline March explains decision to end life in poignant farewellCaroline March has explained her decision to take her own life, in a letter published after her death at the age of 31.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »