Widow of garda killed by IRA hopes memorial quilts will help younger generations understand The Troubles

The widow of a garda who was killed by the IRA has said she still thinks daily about her husband’s death and hopes that Ireland is now a safe place for Gardai. Jerry McCabe was killed by the IRA in 1996 during the attempted robbery of a post office van in Co Limerick. His widow Ann McCabe has said she hopes an event where memorial quilts will be hung in a Limerick cathedral for more than a week will help younger generations understand The Troubles.
Seven memorial quilts that commemorate 500 victims, including Mr McCabe, are to be displayed in St Mary’s Cathedral in Co Limerick until November 28. This is in conjunction with the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), which supports victims of The Troubles and their families. Asked if such events helped to cope with grief, Mrs McCabe told the PA news agency: “No, grief is dealt with in a different way. “My husband is dead 27 years now and there isn’t a day goes by that we don’t think about hi
