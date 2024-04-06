Why You Should Wear SPF Every Day

Sun’s out, SPF on – that’s our motto! (Picture: Getty/Metro/LookFantastic/Boots) Hands up if you wear an SPF on a daily basis? And no, the stuff in your foundation doesn’t count – and we’ll come to why later. We knew there wouldn’t be many hands left up… Whether we like it or not, we should be applying, and wearing an SPF to our face every day – and that still includes when we’re sitting indoors, out and about for a short time, and during those winter months too.

The reason we need to wear an SPF? Well to protects our skin from not only burning and aging prematurely, but skin cancer too. A quality SPF will protect your beautiful skin from harmful rays – plus the general elasticity of your skin, collagen reduction, fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation. Better yet? Most facial SPFs are no longer gloopy, thick, sticky AF, or greasy. In fact, there are loads on the market right now that won’t leave you looking chalky, or pore-clogging either

