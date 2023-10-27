Why the 'absurd' rumours about Vladimir Putin's health won't go away

On Friday, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the 71-year-old Russian president had died at his Valdai residence, north of Moscow, saying the report from the Telegram channel General SVR was "absurd information" and labelled it a false story.
"This belongs to the category of absurd information hoaxes that a whole series of media discuss with enviable tenacity. This evokes nothing but a smile," Peskov said. Mark Galeotti, honourary professor at University College London and an expert on modern Russia told ITV News the secrecy around Putin fuels the rumour mill.
"Therefore in some ways, there's no other information because we don't believe Kremlin press spokespeople, so there's no other information to challenge these rumours."He said he believes the rumours mostly originate from within Russia rather than coming from international operators and that these people "aren't even necessarily working against Putin, this is just a way to get noticed. headtopics.com
The fact these stories are spread at all is just part of human nature when people are keen for knowledge and there is no official and truthful information available, Prof Galeotti said. He said in his view people should not give any credence to the claims being put out from unverified sources like the reports seen this week.When commenting on rumours of Putin's ailing health last year, CIA Director Bill Burns remarked: "As far as we can tell, he's entirely too healthy.
In 2020, Putin himself denied rumours that he uses body doubles, although he said he had been offered the chance to use one in the past for security reasons.Although there are some benefits of confusing enemies with misleading information, Prof Galeotti does not think consistent rumours about Putin's health are a benefit to the Kremlin. headtopics.com