Why the 'absurd' rumours about Vladimir Putin's health won't go away

On Friday, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the 71-year-old Russian president had died at his Valdai residence, north of Moscow, saying the report from the Telegram channel General SVR was "absurd information" and labelled it a false story.

"This belongs to the category of absurd information hoaxes that a whole series of media discuss with enviable tenacity. This evokes nothing but a smile," Peskov said. Mark Galeotti, honourary professor at University College London and an expert on modern Russia told ITV News the secrecy around Putin fuels the rumour mill.

"Therefore in some ways, there's no other information because we don't believe Kremlin press spokespeople, so there's no other information to challenge these rumours."He said he believes the rumours mostly originate from within Russia rather than coming from international operators and that these people "aren't even necessarily working against Putin, this is just a way to get noticed. headtopics.com

The fact these stories are spread at all is just part of human nature when people are keen for knowledge and there is no official and truthful information available, Prof Galeotti said. He said in his view people should not give any credence to the claims being put out from unverified sources like the reports seen this week.When commenting on rumours of Putin's ailing health last year, CIA Director Bill Burns remarked: "As far as we can tell, he's entirely too healthy.

In 2020, Putin himself denied rumours that he uses body doubles, although he said he had been offered the chance to use one in the past for security reasons.Although there are some benefits of confusing enemies with misleading information, Prof Galeotti does not think consistent rumours about Putin's health are a benefit to the Kremlin. headtopics.com

Read more:

itvnews »

What Vladimir Putin will look like age 84, according to AIIt has been suggested the Russian president could cling on to power for over another decade yet. Read more ⮕

Russia denies Vladimir Putin died from cancer says it is 'absurd information'The Kremlin issued a denial yesterday, Thursday, October 26, after a report circulated about Putin's death. Read more ⮕

Vladimir Putin's body 'being stored in freezer' as death rumours spread onlineThe broadcasting tool Telegram has doubled down on its claims the Russian president died on Thursday night at around 8.42pm Moscow time. Read more ⮕

No one will be more thrilled by the Israel-Hamas war than Vladimir PutinThe West is looking the other way and losing interest in Ukraine Read more ⮕

Vladimir Putin 'could be dead' as expert claims Kremlin will soon give clues'Could he have been dead for some time? I think it is not unlikely.' Read more ⮕

Kremlin denies 'lies' that Putin has died amid claims of a 'coup'The Kremlin has issued an extraordinary denial to the 'lies' that Vladimir Putin, 71, had 'died at his luxury Valdia forest palace' - amid claims a 'coup' was underway in Moscow. It further claimed that a 'coup' was underway in Russia as Putin's inner circle would be trying to pass off his 'body double' as the real president. But Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media RIA Novosti that the report was an 'absurd information canard'. Read more ⮕