On 23 October, more than 1,300 employees of PeaceHealth Southwest, a hospital system on the border of Oregon and Washington State in the US, walked off the job. They'd been asking their employer to address concerns about under-staffing, and offer pay rises that keep pace with a cost of living

Pharmacy workers have dealt with staffing shortfalls and increased demands as a result of Covid-19 testing and vaccination programs (Credit: Alamy)Contrary to what many might believe, the major issues facing healthcare workers didn't start with the pandemic, says Nembhard.

Three years ago, they were being lauded as heroes – literally heroes – and now they're just left to the aftermath of all this – Gretchen Purser It's a"wild" swing, adds Purser, from the way those same workers were celebrated in the throes of the pandemic."Three years ago, they were being lauded as heroes – literally heroes," she says,"and now they're just left to the aftermath of all this. headtopics.com

It's telling, says Nembhard, that striking healthcare workers believe their patients are at greater risk due to burnt out, exhausted, understaffed care teams."Very few people go into healthcare who don't care about people, and don't care about humanity, and who are not willing to sacrifice in order to serve the mission of patient care," she says.

Healthcare workers cite under-staffing and burn out among the reasons they are walking off the job (Credit: Alamy)Lucas says the union feels very optimistic about. If it's ratified by the membership and implemented, the deal will raise wages 21% throughout four years, and provide investment in staffing initiatives and training for existing employees. headtopics.com

Lucas says the deal should be a model for other healthcare organisations. While it's not a panacea for the system's problems, the mood among employees is proud and hopeful."These problems were not born overnight, and they won't be solved overnight," she says."But at least now people feel like they've been heard."

