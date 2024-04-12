Why Shopping Makes You Poop: A Gastroenterologist Explains

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist in California, took to TikTok to share why shopping makes you poop. A Harvard-trained doctor has revealed why shopping trips are more likely to have you running for the bathroom. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist in California, took to TikTok to share that it's not just your imagination: going shopping really does set off a signal in your bowels. In the video, which has over 30,000 views, Dr Sethi said: 'Let me explain.
This phenomenon is known as the Mariko Aoki phenomenon, which was first described in Japan in 1985.' 'A lot of my patients have shared with me that they have also experienced the same thing.' The term is named after a woman who wrote in a Japanese magazine that every time she wandered around in a bookstore, she had a sudden urge to use the restroom. Dr Sethi said that this sudden urge is called the Mariko Aoki phenomenon. The term is named after a woman who wrote in a Japanese magazine that every time she wandered around in a bookstore, she had a sudden urge to use the restroom. Some researchers theorize that the smell of coffee and books in stores like Barnes & Noble can stimulate a bowel movement. According to McGill University, several readers wrote in and said they had experienced the same thing. The magazine published a follow-up piece with the headline, 'shaking the bookstore industry'
