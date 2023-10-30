Why Manchester United, English soccer’s most successful team, is deeply mired in futility

For 90 minutes on Sunday, Manchester United were out-hustled, out-played and out-classed by cross-city rivals Manchester City. They lost 3-0 at home, in front of a restless home crowd, on a day who died earlier this month and is widely considered the greatest English player of all time with two decades at United. Advertisement Those glory days are long gone.

There was an FA Cup under Van Gaal, the Europa League with Mourinho and the Carabao Cup won last season with Erik ten Hag, the current manager. The harsh reality is that United have not put together a genuine title challenge for a decade. Figures published earlier this year showed United, the 20-time champions of England, owed almost $1.2 billion in various forms of debt.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: The Athletic UK »

Manchester United prepare for Manchester City clashManchester United are gearing up to face Manchester City at Old Trafford, with Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's fitness in question. Former United defender Jaap Stam shares his thoughts on manager Erik ten Hag's style of play. Read more ⮕

Manchester United Prepare for Manchester DerbyManchester United are gearing up to host Manchester City at Old Trafford, with Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's fitness in question. Former United defender Jaap Stam shares his verdict on manager Erik ten Hag, highlighting the need for improvement in the team's style of play. Read more ⮕

Manchester City's Superiority Over Manchester United in the Past DecadeManchester City have been consistently better than Manchester United in the past decade, finishing above them every season. Despite their dominance, City have only recorded three derby doubles in the Premier League. The outcome of the latest all-Manchester skirmish at Old Trafford is uncertain, but City's superiority is evident. Read more ⮕

Manchester United Prepare for Derby Day Against Manchester CityManchester United and Manchester City are getting ready for the 191st derby day at Old Trafford. Both teams hope to replicate last season's thrilling comeback win. In transfer news, Scott McTominay remains a hot topic, and United are keeping an eye on Barcelona's young talents. Read more ⮕

Manchester City and Manchester United: Different perspectives on the derbyManchester City's Pep Guardiola sees Liverpool as his side's biggest rivals, while Manchester United's Erik ten Hag believes they are heading in the right direction. Guardiola suggests it will take time for United to challenge for the title. City has had the upper hand in recent Manchester derbies, but Ten Hag points to statistics that show improvement in his team. Read more ⮕

Manchester United's Casemiro faces fitness test ahead of Manchester derbyCasemiro, Manchester United's player, is undergoing a fitness test for an injury that caused him to miss their last two matches. Manchester City's Manuel Akanji is suspended for the derby. Manchester United aims to win consecutive home league games against City for the first time since 2008-09. They have led for only 98 minutes in the top flight this season. A third consecutive away league defeat would equal their longest losing streak on the road under Pep Guardiola. Read more ⮕