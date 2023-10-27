Why is the Labour Party going to omit funding of social care reforms from its manifesto?

The omission amounts to a false promise that they will do what successive governments have promised, but failed to deliver, which is to follow through a robust review and implement a social care service that is fit for its current purpose. There is a huge gap between the service and the needs of those at the mercy of it. The next General Election is not far off and if the ‘new’ Labour Party wants to be in government, then it is time that they do more than just touch on issues that need fixing.

Work has been done for better coordination and communication between these two vital services but without the family members advocating for their loved ones, those without families to speak on their behalf are going to get lost in the system. In the good old days, a good GP would ensure there was joined up care but nowadays this is by no means guaranteed. The NHS is no longer the sacred service it once was and social care is badly in need of reforms.

