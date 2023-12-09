Why I'll never understand going out for Christmas dinner

I've never understood why some people choose to go for a pint on Christmas Day. I've also listened in wonder as people tell me about their plans to have their dinner out and about on the big day. As far as I'm concerned, December 25 is a day for getting out of bed as late as your kids will allow, spending the entirety of it wearing PJs, frantically putting together a roast dinner and sipping Baileys and ice throughout.
The thought of having to plaster your face with make-up and even get dressed seems utterly abhorrent to me. And, let's face it, no roast dinner outside of the home is ever a patch on what you could make yourself. Although I've never really been a fan of turkey - instead preferring chicken or even beef - any I've ever eaten at a pub or restaurant always seems suspiciously watery, the gravy is never anywhere near thick enough and the roasties are rarely as crispy as my own. READ MORE: Saying that, I've always been a fan of Wetherspoons because, for me, it's a case of 'what you see is what you get
