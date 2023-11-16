Why Empires Fall. By John Rapley and Peter Heather. Yale University Press; 200 pages; $27. Allen Lane; £20 DECLINISM is in fashion again. As relations between America and China worsen, studying the ends of earlier ages of hegemony becomes more popular. Books predicting the unstoppable rise of autocratic strongmen and the death of democracy proliferate.
There is much talk of the “Thucydides trap”: the inevitability of a clash between a rising power and an established one, as Athens challenged Sparta in the fifth century bc. This provocative short book adapts this approach with a novel twist. It draws a comparison between the West in 1999, the zenith of its confidence, and Rome exactly 1,600 years earlier, in 399—just decades before the empire’s collapse. The most interesting part of the story concerns Rome. John Rapley, a political economist, and Peter Heather, a historian, dissent from the analysis familiar since Edward Gibbon of an empire in gradual decline almost from its inception under Augustus. Rome, they argue, was as strong as ever at the turn of the fifth century a
