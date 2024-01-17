Why did Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones split?

Luke is a reality star and influencer who rose to fame on the first-ever winter edition of Love Island in 2020. After the Love Island final, Luke and Demi continued their relationship on the outside world but it wasn’t long before cracks started to show. They eventually decided to split and remain friends.





