Why Celtic have banned the Green Brigade from attending their matches

There was a corner of Celtic Park that was a little quieter than usual on Wednesday evening. The occasion was a game between St Mirren and their hosts, , one of the most successful club teams in world football, with more than 100 trophies to their name and a fanbase that spans the globe.

To understand why the Green Brigade and other Celtic fans support such causes, you have to go right back to the formation of the club. Celtic was essentially founded as a charitable organisation, when a Catholic teacher known as Brother Walfrid realised that staging football matches was a good way to raise money for the poor.

Celtic withdraw season tickets from Green BrigadeCeltic Football Club has indefinitely withdrawn season tickets from a section of their supporters known as the Green Brigade due to their consistent failure to adhere to club and stadium rules. The group had displayed Palestinian flags and banners related to the Israel-Hamas conflict during a recent Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. Read more ⮕

