Why are so many of the victims in Gaza children?

To read more of The Economist’s data journalism visit our Graphic detail page. CHILDREN ARE a very high proportion of the victims of war in Gaza. According to the Palestinian health ministry, 2,900 children were killed in the enclave between October 7th and 24th. This accounts for about 40% of the total death toll of more than 7,000.

9 during that period. These rates are far higher than those of neighbouring Israel, Jordan or Egypt and comparable to those of Ghana or Congo, both much poorer countries. A fertility rate this high is typically associated with short lifespans, poverty and low levels of female education. The Palestinian territories do not have those characteristics. Average income per person in the territories is $4,600 a year, higher than in Egypt and Jordan.

