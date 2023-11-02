Why Anwar El Ghazi is at risk of being sacked over Israel-Gaza post

Mainz suspended Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi for a controversial post about Israel and Gaza two weeks ago. This Monday, the club announced the 28-year-old was cautioned but would return to training after showing remorse for his post. But El Ghazi insisted that he had no regrets and said he had been misrepresented by his club. Advertisement Mainz are considering their legal position, evaluating whether El Ghazi can be fired for gross conduct. This is partly a row over who said what.

What happened next? Reports in England suggested that Mainz had decided to sack El Ghazi for gross misconduct last weekend. But on Monday afternoon, just before the expiry of the 14-day contractual deadline for firing a footballer after alleged misconduct, Mainz said that El Ghazi would be let off with an “official warning” and allowed to return to training and matchday-related activities after showing “remorse” for his post and a commitment to the club’s values.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: The Athletic UK »

Ex-Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi to stay at Mainz after conflict rowFormer Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi is set to play for Mainz again after the German club said he has “distanced” himself from a social media post about the Israel-Hamas conflict. Read more ⮕

Why Is McDonald's Being Roped Into The Division Around The Israel-Hamas War?Kate is a Senior Trends Reporter at HuffPost UK, covering the day's most compelling stories. She has worked in the national news since she became a qualified journalist and was previously a reporter with Express.co.uk Read more ⮕

Is a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict realistic and why is it so contentious?The scale of the atrocities carried out by Hamas on October 7 means it will likely be a long time before Israel bows to pressure for a ceasefire. Read more ⮕

Hamas Leader Vows to Continue Until Israel is AnnihilatedHamas leader Ghazi Hamad revealed to Iranian TV that the terror group will not stop until Israel is wiped off the map. He stated that their attacks are justified and they will continue until there are no Jewish people left in Israel. In retaliation, Israel has launched strikes on Gaza and sent troops and tanks into the area. Read more ⮕

We will repeat the October 7 attack time and again until Israel is annihilated, says Hamas official Ghazi...Hamas will carry out attacks over and over again 'until Israel is annihilated', one of the group's officials has warned. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel releases images of troops inside Gaza - as UN issues 'life or death' warningThe Israeli military says its troops were attacked by anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire in Gaza overnight. Last night Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's prime minister, ruled out a ceasefire. Read more ⮕