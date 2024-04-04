Who Would Win in a Fight: Jake Gyllenhaal or Tom Hardy?

Both Jake Gyllenhaal 's character Elwood Dalton from Road House and Tom Hardy 's character Tommy Conlon from the film Warrior are fierce mixed martial arts fighters. Fans seem to agree that Tom Hardy 's character would win in a fight between the two.

Dalton becomes a head bouncer at a bar terrorized by thugs, including Conor McGregor's character Knox, while Conlon takes part in an MMA tournament. Some fans argue that Hardy's physicality and intensity would give him the upper hand.

Jake Gyllenhaal Tom Hardy Road House Warrior MMA Mixed Martial Arts Fighters Debate Fans

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



talkSPORT / 🏆 91. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jake Gyllenhaal got bacterial infection from filming Road House fightJake Gyllenhaal talks Road House filming injuries.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Jake Gyllenhaal left shocked after finding out how much Conor McGregor spends on trainersConor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal went 'Sneaker Shopping' in New York City.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Let Jake Gyllenhaal's Timeless Style Inspire Your Amazon Spring Sale ShoppingThe best 'fit of the week made affordable by Bezos et al.

Source: EsquireUK - 🏆 52. / 63 Read more »

Fans express concern for Conor McGregor after interview appearance alongside Road House co-star Jake GyllenhaalConor McGregor spoke to Sports Illustrated about the new movie.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House Remake Crackles With Glorious, Unruly EnergyRoad House, a loose but lively reimagining of the 1989 rough-and-tumble crowdpleaser, with an unruly energy. It'd be perfect in a theater.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Jake Gyllenhaal Contracted A Staph Infection On The Road House Set — And It Sounds AwfulCurtis M. Wong is a Senior Culture Reporter at HuffPost. He has written for Billboard, The Prague Post, Passport Magazine, The Hartford Courant, Business Insurance Weekly, Abu Dhabi's The National and Ohio's Akron Jewish News, among other publications.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »