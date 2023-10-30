Who was voted off Strictly last night? Results in full and who left week six of Strictly Come Dancing

star Zara McDermott became the fifth celebrity to leave the dancefloor after facing the dance-off for the third time.

The 26-year-old and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima received a total of 25 points from the judges on Saturday night for their Charleston to “Jeepers Creepers” by Al Donahue and his Orchestra.

After a public vote, they found themselves in the dreaded dance-off once again on Sunday’s show up againstDancing couples Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk (left) and Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima were in the dance-off (Photo: Guy Levy/BBC/PA) headtopics.com

McDermott had survived two previous dance-offs during the series but this week her luck ran out as Thomas and Mushtuk’s American Smooth to “Magic Moments” by Perry Como won the judges over once again. Following the couples’ performances, judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “For me one couple did remarkably well and nailed that routine.Motsi Mabuse reached the same decision adding: “I feel there was definitely a fighting spirit from both couples, I think both couples improved remarkably, they were both stunning.”

While Anton Du Beke said: “Well it’s not much of a consolation now, but both couples danced very well and both couples put their best foot forward.Head judge Shirley Ballas also chose to save Thomas and Muhstuk. headtopics.com

Zara McDermot and Graziano Di Prima’ s Charleston to Jeepers Creepers was not enough to win over the judges. (Photo: Guy Levy/BBC/PA )Asked by host Tess Daly about her experience on the show, a tearful McDermott said: “I have had the time of my life. Just to be here is incredible.

