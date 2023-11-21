Who is Sir Chris Whitty? England's Chief Medical Officer gives evidence at Covid inquiry

Rishi Sunak denies that the Eat Out to Help Out scheme drove up coronavirus rates. He says it was difficult to see how it wouldn't have had an effect on transmission. Sir Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance would have advised against the scheme.





i newspaper » / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sir Alex Ferguson Pays Tribute to Sir Bobby CharltonIn a heartfelt eulogy, Sir Alex Ferguson praises Sir Bobby Charlton as a pillar of strength and recalls their first meeting in 1986. Ferguson also reflects on his recent loss of his wife, Lady Cathy, and it remains uncertain if he will attend the upcoming Manchester derby.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Sir Alex Ferguson thanks Manchester United great Sir Bobby CharltonIn the programme for the 191st Manchester derby, Sir Alex Ferguson has penned a 1,000-word eulogy to Sir Bobby Charlton.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to Sir Bobby CharltonSir Alex Ferguson describes Sir Bobby Charlton as a 'tower of strength' and reflects on their personal connection during his time as manager at Manchester United.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral: Sir Alex Ferguson, Prince William, Gareth Southgate and Roy Keane among...Thousands waited outside Old Trafford to pay their respects to a Manchester United legend.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral: Sir Alex Ferguson, Prince William, Gareth Southgate and Roy Keane among...Thousands waited outside Old Trafford to pay their respects to a Manchester United legend.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Sir Chris Whitty reveals the 'old-fashioned' habits best for longer lifeBy 2050, a quarter of the UK population will be aged over 65 - but the chief medical officer's annual report argues that becoming unwell in old age is not 'inevitable', with traditional methods such as plenty of exercise and a balanced diet best to avoid disease.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »