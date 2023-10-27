Who Is Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi?

Whilst the reality star is now committed to her work as a luxury real estate agent, she originally started out as a model, revealing last year that she 'fell into' the industry after initially considering a career as a surgical technician., 'I had never in a million years even considered or thought about it. I actually started dating somebody and he was in the industry. He had a show at the time, him and his family, and I was 16, and his mum was like, "You should model".
That means Bre Tiesi knows a thing or two about being in front of a camera, especially having previously starred on shows such as. But this was before she exerted more of her time and effort into real estate.
Bre - who worked as an agent at Keller Williams Beverly Hills before making the move to The Oppenheim Group - told'Right before the pandemic hit, I started going to my brokerage every day. I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales.'Bre Tiesi has a one-year-old son, named Legendary Love Cannon, with TV host and father-of-twelve, Nick Cannon.
The youngster even has his own Instagram account, where his proud mum shares happy memories and milestones. Announcing his birth last June, Bre wrote online, 'I did it. An all-natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling/ limit-pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us... I couldn’t have done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.
She insisted, 'Nick is not my sugar daddy. Nick is not my reason that I'm where I'm at - he's none of these things. It's stupid. I can make crazy money by myself. I can carry my lifestyle, which is not cheap. I can carry my child and my own sh*t.'