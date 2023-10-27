Who is Cindy Beale's secret business partner? Suspects revealed

Who is Cindy’s new business partner? (Picture: BBC) Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) is set to go into business with a mysterious partner in EastEnders, but just who is the man with the money and desire to buy into her pie and mash shop? Since her return to Albert Square earlier this year, Cindy has been putting her plan to win back daughters Gina and Anna Knight (Francesca Henry and Molly Rainford) into action.

Could Max be set to join forces with Cindy, ultimately bringing Lauren back to Walford with him? The last time Lauren and Cindy were together, things ended in disaster, with Lauren breaking up with Peter Beale (Thomas Law) for lying about his mum.

Read more:

MetroUK »

EastEnders fans 'work out' identity of Cindy Beale's mystery business partnerEastEnders fans have shared their predictions regarding the identity of Cindy Beale's mystery business partner after she dropped a clue about him in the latest episode Read more ⮕

Who is Cindy Beale's secret business partner? Suspects revealedEastEnders stars Danielle Harold and Bobby Brazier took home big awards, with the soap also bagging one of the most sought-after awards of the night for Serial Drama. Read more ⮕

Ghost of Beale's incompetence forced Rangers to go nuclear against SpartaClement had to pick up the pieces of another man's folly but the end result wasn't a bad one after some tactical tinkering nearly went wrong. Read more ⮕

EastEnders spoilers: Gina and Cindy hit hard by three tragic deathsEastEnders stars Danielle Harold and Bobby Brazier took home big awards, with the soap also bagging one of the most sought-after awards of the night for Serial Drama. Read more ⮕

EastEnders spoilers: Cindy gives huge clue to major character returnThey told Metro about all sorts of things that could happen. Read more ⮕

Other illegal plank suspects come to light as Lewis Hamilton makes business moveCheck out all the latest F1 news from Wednesday, where the conversation about F1 planks continued... Read more ⮕