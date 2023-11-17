Who Does More Household Chores: Men or Women?

I always thought I had the perfect husband: that is, he does everything for me. When I listen to married friends moan about their useless, selfish partners who never cook or look after the children, I think, 'How can you tolerate this?' Why don't you throw him out and replace him with a paragon like mine? So I was sure my husband would be the winner when it came to the age-old who-does-more-household-chores debate.

Everybody's talking about the new Share The Load online tool that asks you to input the hours you spend on various tasks — not just cleaning, but gardening, DIY, cooking, childcare, admin, driving, dog walking and laundry — and produces a definitive answer, which I won't reveal just yet. Statistics suggest about 65 per cent of household chores are done by women, presumably down from 99+ per cent in the olden days. I thought modern women did even more than this — they moan that they do in surveys; 72 per cent say they do the majority — but this was never an option for me. We are all our mothers' daughters. I wasn't raised to be a domestic drudge, and chores are borin

