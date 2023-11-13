WHO calls for government action over rising baby formula prices

The World Health Organisation (WHO) wants government action over escalating baby formula prices that are 'exploiting' British families. In an interview with Sky News, WHO called out the 'profit-driven' multinational manufacturers for 'manipulating the price' of their baby formulas. The most recent research shows prices in the UK have risen 24% over the past two years, while the cheapest brand has jumped by 45% in that time.

WHO has urged governments to intervene on behalf of struggling families and find a way of reducing the prices in the shops. In May, Sky News uncovered the desperate measures many parents are taking to feed their babies including stealing formula, buying on the black market, watering down bottles or substituting formula for condensed milk. WHO technical officer, Laurence Grummer-Strawn, told Sky News: 'It is shocking to be seeing a high income country like the UK facing these kinds of problems where mothers can't afford to feed their babie

