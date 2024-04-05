WHO announces giant rollout of cholera tests as cases surge

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) has announced a major rollout of cholera tests in response to a surge in cases. Cholera is a highly contagious bacterial infection that causes severe diarrhea and dehydration, and can be fatal if left untreated.

The WHO aims to provide testing kits to affected areas to help identify and treat cases more effectively. This initiative is part of a broader effort to combat the spread of cholera and improve global health outcomes.

