WHL players required to wear neck guard protection starting Nov. 3

Here’s what you need to know: It will be mandatory for WHL players “to wear protective neck guard equipment at all times while participating in on-ice activities, including WHL games and practices,” the league said in a statement. This announcement comes after former forward and Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson in Britain’s top hockey league. Johnson suffered a serious cut to the neck from a skate.

“This will be under constant review between now and mandatory implementation,” the EIHA said. “All protective equipment must be worn without alterations and as directed by the manufacturer’s specification.” joined the Panthers this summer to play in the EIHL. He previously played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, scoring a goal and four points in 13 games over parts of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: The Athletic UK »

Start shopping: Enrollment begins Nov. 1 for most Obamacare insurance plansFor millions of Americans who buy their own health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, the end of the year brings a day of reckoning: It's time to compare benefits and prices and change to a new plan or enroll for the first time. Read more ⮕

Start shopping: Enrollment begins Nov. 1 for most Obamacare insurance plansFor millions of Americans who buy their own health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, the end of the year brings a day of reckoning: It's time to compare benefits and prices and change to a new plan or enroll for the first time. Read more ⮕

Western Digital execs vote to split biz in two: HDD and flashLatest decision follows failure of Kioxia merger and pressure from activist investor Elliott Management Read more ⮕

Jurgen Klopp singles out two Liverpool players after Bournemouth winReaction from Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's 2-1 victory away to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup Read more ⮕

Championship Team of the Season so far: Two Leeds United stars feature plus Leicester & Ipswich playersLeeds United are pushing for promotion back into the Premier League. Read more ⮕

Not enough players are petting the cats and dogs in gamesGlobal Xbox achievement data shows that not nearly enough of you are petting the dog, cat, or the other cute animals developers are putting into their games. Read more ⮕