Whitney Houston Week: Ariana Madix Tops Leaderboard, Barry Williams Sent Home

Whitney Houston week saw tears of joy and sadness as Ariana Madix topped the leaderboard, and Barry Williams was sent home. It came as a shock to many, and the audience in the studio could be heard booing after the results were announced. Barry has been near the bottom of the leaderboard each week but had been pushing through thanks to fan support, and his exit comes after a week that saw him throw himself into a rumba and a salsa with partner Peta Murgatroyd.

Performing Whitney's pop classic 'How Will I Know?', but technical difficulties ruined the impact of the high-energy performance and left viewers at home confused. This week also saw a big format change as the side-by-side dance-offs took place for the first time this season; Ariana Madix and her partner Pasha Pashlov were given immunity from the dance-off after topping the leaderboard in week seven. Social media star Harry Jowsey and his professional partner Rylee Arnold were the first partners to dance as the night began, performing a Viennese waltz to 'I Have Nothing

