White working-class pupils falling behind, top school leaders concerned

The report said these pupils were hit by a 'combination of issues. Issues included deprivation, inter-generational poverty and attitudesWhite working-class pupils are rapidly falling behind other children and are the group that top school leaders are the 'most concerned' about, according to a new Government report.

The bosses of the top academy trusts, which run nearly 300 schools across England, were surveyed by Department for Education (DfE) chiefs for a new study about how to improve results for groups of ethnic-minority children. But the discussions revealed that the bosses' main worry was the dire progress of poorer white pupils, rather than their non-white classmates, according to the report. It said: 'For the majority of trust and school leaders to whom we spoke, the group of pupils about which they were most concerned was white British working-class pupil





