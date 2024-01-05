White supremacists jailed for targeting Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son

Two white supremacists who targeted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son in a neo-Nazi podcast have been jailed for terrorism offences. Christopher Gibbons was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment, and Tyrone Patten-Walsh to 10 years. Both will also be subject to a 15-year-long notification order and serve three years on licence when released. Gibbons described Harry and Meghan's son as a 'creature should be put down' and called for the Duke to be 'prosecuted and judicially killed for treason'.





