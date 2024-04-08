White Nationalist Leader Encourages Followers to Overload Police Scotland with Online Reports

A key figure in the English white nationalist movement is encouraging their followers to overload Police Scotland with anonymous online reports . The leader, who heads a group currently being assessed by the UK Government for extremism, promoted a private channel on Telegram urging members to ' mass report '. The group claims that a statement on Police Scotland 's website targeting young men aged 18-30 as most likely to commit hate crime is offensive and racially motivated .

They are directing their members to mass report tweets from the public as well

