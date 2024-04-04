White House silent on consequences for Israel over aid convoy strike

The White House on Wednesday refused to say if Israel would face any consequences from its chief ally the U.S. amid fury over the strike that took out an aid convoy and killed seven relief workers from World Central Kitchen. Andres in a new interview said the IDF targeted aid workers 'systematically, car by car.' He said the IDF knew his aid workers' movements in advance of their ill-fated trip inside Gaza.

This was not a 'bad luck situation where, 'oops,' we dropped the bomb in the wrong place,' he said. 'This was over a 1.5, 1.8 kilometers, with a very defined humanitarian convoy that had signs in the top, in the roof, a very colorful logo that we are obviously very proud of,' he said. It's 'very clear who we are and what we do.' 'Even if we were not in coordination with the (Israel Defense Forces), no democratic country and no military can be targeting civilians and humanitarians,' he told Reuters after penning an op-ed where he declared 'food is not a weapon of war

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel cancels White House visit after UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in Gaza passesIsrael has cancelled a visit to the White House after the US did not stop the UN Security Council from passing a resolution which calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

White House silent on consequences for Israel over aid convoy strikeThe White House refuses to comment on whether Israel will face consequences from the U.S. after an aid convoy strike that killed relief workers. The head of World Central Kitchen accuses the IDF of systematically targeting aid workers and emphasizes that even without coordination, no military should target civilians and humanitarians.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Netanyahu allies lash out at Benny Gantz over Washington tripMinister’s White House visit lays bare growing tensions within Israel’s war cabinet

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will re-join Gaza ceasefire talksSeveral rounds of talks have failed to find a solution that would see Israel pause its military offensive in return for the release of the remaining hostages taken by Hamas in its strike on 7 October, which triggered the war.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Forget your money and identities, hackers are now after your water, according to the White HouseNick, gaming, and computers all first met in 1981, with the love affair starting on a Sinclair ZX81 in kit form and a book on ZX Basic. He ended up becoming a physics and IT teacher, but by the late 1990s decided it was time to cut his teeth writing for a long defunct UK tech site.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Hillary and Bill Clinton defied White House on choice of hotel during NI visitThe former First Lady and Secretary of State visited Belfast with then-president Bill Clinton in November 1995 to lend their support for an end to the Troubles and to encourage a peace agreement.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »