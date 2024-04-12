White House Confirms Changes in Force Posture in the Middle East

Confirmation from the White House has changed its force posture in the Middle East is significant but shouldn't come as a surprise. The National Security Council spokesman, Admiral John Kirby, would not be drawn on what the changes look like. Iran has been open about its pledge to retaliate for the killing of a top Iran ian general at the country's consulate in Damascus, Syria on 1 April.

Kirby said that threat was 'a public and credible threat' adding that the US is in 'constant communications with Israel about how they can defend themselves'. In a phone call with reporters, including Sky News, he added: 'We are doing all we can… we are watching closely…' and he said that President Biden is 'being briefed multiple times a day. We will take seriously our commitment to the self-defence of Israel.' Kirby said the US 'deem the threat to be real and viable and credible,' adding that America is 'making sure they have what they need to defend themselves. It would be imprudent if we didn’t take a look at our own posture in the region.' He would not address questions on whether America would use its own assets to shoot down any Iranian drones or missiles that could be fired towards Israel, either directly from Iran or by Iranian proxies in the region

