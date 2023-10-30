Whitby Goth Weekend 2023: 14 photos show community’s dedication to 29-year-old goth event on Sunday as people in costumes brave rainy weather on streets of Yorkshire Coast town that inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula

October Whitby Goth Weekend this year started on Friday, October 27 and its last day was held on Sunday, October 29.

There were more than 100 attendees - including a dog - who turned up on Sunday and came prepared with umbrellas. Here are some of the best photos from the event on Sunday taken by PA photographer Danny Lawson.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: The Yorkshire Post »

Whitby Goth Weekend: Celebrating the Gothic SubcultureWhitby Goth Weekend, a bi-annual music festival founded in 1994, celebrates the gothic subculture with live bands, trade stalls, and alternative subcultures. Taking place in October, it attracts visitors dressed as Victorian vampires, rockers, punks, and steampunk enthusiasts. Read more ⮕

Whitby Goth Weekend: A Captivating Display of Gothic Fashion and CultureOur head of photography Marisa Cashill captures the essence of Whitby Goth Weekend with stunning images of the event. From Carlos Franklin and Tinkerbelle Franklin from Malton to Lainey Venning from York, and Kaley Frost with Quickler the parrot enjoying carrot cake, the gothic fashion and culture were on full display. Read more ⮕

£2 Coastliner to Whitby: Hundreds queue at Leeds Bus Station to reach Yorkshire coast and Whitby Goth Weekend on Saturday morningLeeds Bus Station was full of people heading to the Yorkshire coast on Saturday – with many expected to be heading to Whitby Goth Weekend. Read more ⮕

Madre's Sunday Feast: A Mexican Twist on the Classic Sunday RoastMadre, a modern Mexican restaurant, offers a unique twist on the traditional Sunday roast with their 'Madre's Sunday Feast'. The feast includes corn chips, guacamole, and a variety of drips. It's a flavorful and satisfying alternative to the classic roast dinner. Read more ⮕

Whitby Goth Weekend 2023: Best photos of Yorkshire’s popular gothic event where visitors dress up and take to the streets of the coastal town and musicians performWhitby Goth Weekend returns to the Yorkshire Coast - here are some of the best photos from the first day. Read more ⮕

In pictures: The time U2 brought their War tour to a Belfast leisure centreThe concert was the first time the band played Sunday Bloody Sunday in Northern Ireland Read more ⮕