Whistleblower consultant loses case against hospital

By Briony Leyland and Dave GilyeatA consultant who told an employment tribunal he was victimised for whistleblowing concerns about hospital care has had his complaints dismissed.The obstetrician and gynaecologist had raised fears about midwifery care at the hospital he worked at for 20 years.

However, Judge Gray concluded that "the claimant's complaints of detriment on the grounds of whistleblowing fail and are dismissed".Mr Pitman, pictured delivering a baby in 2019, was dismissed from his job in March

In a statement released after the tribunal, Mr Pitman, 57, said: "My decision to whistle blow patient and staff safety concerns at the trust has cost me very dearly and I am faced with the brutal reality of losing the career I have cherished."A trust spokesperson said its staff were "actively encouraged to speak up candidly and free of any concern about a perceived risk to their role". headtopics.com

"He was right to do this - and he was not alone in doing so. We listen to concerns raised and take action. Today, our maternity units are fully recruited for midwives. "These factors are damaging in any workplace, but in a healthcare setting, which is by its nature an intense and pressurised environment, their destabilising effect is even more serious."

