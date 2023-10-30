Whistle-blower lifts lid on 'unacceptable infection control' at Ayr care home

Staff at an Ayr care home have admitted to witnessing “unacceptable infection control,” after a complaint was made by an ex-employee.

A Care Inspectorate probe was launched at the Forbes Drive home following a list of six grievances that were made after a new member of staff who worked a shift on July 6. The complainant first raised concerns around staffing shortages, after the ex-worker was told they would work two shadow shifts as part of her induction, which did not happen.However, they insisted the worker was due to be shadowed on her next shift but she immediately resigned.

The second complaint issued pointed the finger at infection control, with staff in the home accused of “putting soiled clothing and pads on bedroom floors,” the complainant said they witnessed that act and staff then not cleaning floors. headtopics.com

The complaint was upheld with the report noting: “The complainant identified unacceptable infection prevention and control practices, which staff confirmed does take place.” The complainant also raised concerns that residents are not receiving appropriate pressure area care, after noticing that a resident had a ‘hole in her backside’ which staff were not aware of.

After reviewing positional change records for July, 5, 6 and 7 the inspector noted they had “concerns regarding significant delays in providing two-hourly pressure area care to this lady.” Concerns were raised that residents were being made to get up earlier than would be their choice. But the majority of staff denied that such practices occur at the home and the complaint was not upheld. headtopics.com

