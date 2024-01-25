Whiskers Pokémon and Its Potential in PVP

This article is all about the Whiskers Pokémon. If that makes you think of cat food, you're on the right track, because it's time to catch a perfect Barboach is one of those useless Pokémon with phenomenal potential. Its evolution, Whiscash, is the same type as Swampert, a demon of PVP.
As a Water/Ground type, it is only weak to Grass, which is famously underrepresented in competitive play, meaning it's a great pick for your team in Assuming you already have a Whiscash built for PVP, you may want to make the most of the other draw for this, meaning that instead of catching Pokémon, you can rake in XP by cracking a Lucky Egg and going to town!'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there's the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you're looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master Leagu
