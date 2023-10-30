The question of how to wear your red poppy has been raised once more as they go back on sale. (Photo: Matt Alexander/Royal British Legion)is the iconic symbol of remembrance for Britain’s military war dead.

Millions of them are sold each year to raise vital funds for serving and ex-serving members of the British Armed Forces and their families and to remember those who have fallen.The Royal British Legion has launched its poppy appeal this year with a plastic-free design. (Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA)The poppy’s origin as a symbol of remembrance lies in the landscapes of the First World War. They were a common sight on the Western Front in Europe, flourishing in the earth churned up by the fighting.

wrote: “And now the Torch and Poppy Red, we wear in honor of our dead…’. in response to McCrae’s poem. She campaigned to make the poppy a symbol of remembrance of those who had died in the war. And the practice of wearing a poppy quickly spread to the UK, where the first ever Poppy Day was held on 11 November, 1921, the third anniversary of Armistice Day. headtopics.com

They were supplied by French teacher Anna Guérin, who had been manufacturing the flowers in France to raise money for war orphans. Others argue the symbol should be displayed on the left by men and the right by women, the traditional positions of a badge or brooch.

