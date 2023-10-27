Which militia groups does Iran support in Syria - and across the Middle East?

Iran has been at the centre of discussions around the Israel-Hamas war. Although it has denied any direct involvement in the incursion of 7 October, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it 'kisses the hands of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime'. Fears of it directly entering the conflict with Israel have spiked after the US launched retaliatory strikes on two Iranian-linked sites in Syria following attacks on American facilities there.

'It's not so much the size of the forces that Iran is interested in,' he says. 'It's more that they like to spread their largesse, as you never know who will emerge on top. So it's a good investment to make sure you're helping all of them.

Read more:

SkyNews »

What to Know About the Attacks on U.S. Military Bases in the Middle EastMembers of the Iranian-backed al-Nujaba militia wave a Palestinian flag during a rally in Baghdad on Oct. 8. Read more ⮕

BBC boss Tim Davie grilled by Tory MPs amid row over Middle East coverageThe session with the the Conservative 1922 Committee was arranged in July as part of regular discussions with parliamentarians, the corporation said. Read more ⮕

BBC boss Tim Davie grilled by Tory MPs amid row over Middle East coverageThe session with the the Conservative 1922 Committee was arranged in July as part of regular discussions with parliamentarians, the corporation said. Read more ⮕

BBC 'absolutely not' taking direction from government over Middle East conflict language, says Tim DavieThe BBC boss was asked what conversations were had over 'language to do with Hamas'. Read more ⮕

Middle East: 15 thought-provoking pictures showing Preston coming together over Gaza warAround 100 people attended a service of reflection and peace at Preston’s Guild Hall, which was arranged to bring the city’s different communities together to pause and ponder on the conflict that continues to rage in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Former White House Adviser Warns of Potential War in the Middle EastA former White House adviser has expressed concerns about the possibility of a war breaking out across the Middle East. The Kremlin spokesman has also stated that US airstrikes would only escalate tensions in the region. Experts are warning that the region is on the brink of a dangerous situation. Stay updated with MailOnline's live blog for the latest developments on the Israel-Hamas war. Read more ⮕