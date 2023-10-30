Where's The Best Place To Be A Woman? How The UK Ranks

Where's the best place to be a woman? Well, it's not here. The United Kingdom is the 26th best country in the world to be a woman, according to research which ranks nations in terms of the status of women. Denmark tops the Nordic countries, which lead this year’s Women, Peace and Security Index, with a score more than three times higher than Afghanistan, the lowest ranked of the 177 countries.

Each country’s score is made up of a number of varied metrics, which show the inconsistencies when it comes to women’s wellbeing and policies. Vietnam, for example, comes 24th when it comes to women’s security, but 154th for justice for women. Women’s employment is strong in the UK, at over 75%, and not far off Sweden’s best at 80%. Women’s share of Parliament seats, a measure of female political participation, has risen since 2017, but at 31.5% the UK still falls far below New Zealand’s 50%.

