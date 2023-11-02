Where and when Storm Ciaran will be worst as major incident declared

Flood warnings are in place along the south coast of England as Storm Ciaran brings high winds and heavy rain. Most of the 54 flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency where flooding is expected are along the south coast, where a major incident has been declared in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

The major incident was declared by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum, with the local fire service warning there was a “potential risk to life” as well as a risk of damage to buildings, falling trees, and flooding. Across the south coast, an amber warning runs from 6am to 5pm on Thursday with winds expected to reach 70mph to 80mph, with the potential for 85mph and large waves.

All flights from Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney airports on Thursday have been cancelled. Commuters in southern England were urged to work from home by Southern Rail, with Southeastern “strongly advising” passengers not to travel on routes in and out of London before 9am on Thursday as they assess any fallen trees and debris on the line. headtopics.com

“We will be working closely with Network Rail to understand the impact on the rail network, and we are encouraging passengers to check their journey before travelling.” Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Brent Walker said: “Very strong winds are expected along southern coastal areas of England in particular, where gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible, perhaps exceeding 85 mph in a few exposed locations. Further inland, gusts could reach up to 50 or 60mph.

RNLI water safety manager Ross Macleod said: ‘This rough weather could make visiting our coasts around southern England and Wales treacherous and bring very dangerous sea conditions. While people may want to experience extreme weather around the coast, we would strongly advise against doing so. It is not worth risking your life, so we urge people to respect the water and watch from a safe distance. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: nottslive »

Storm Ciarán: How will flights and trains be affected as it makes landfallStorm Ciarán has made landfall, bringing strong winds and heavy rain across parts of the UK. Read more ⮕

Schools closed, trains and flights cancelled amid 'danger to life' warnings as Storm Ciarán roars inSchools will close and trains and flights are being cancelled amid 'danger to life' warnings as Storm Ciarán roars in to batter the UK. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaràn tracker shows how storm will rip through heart of UKAn amber weather warning is in place from late evening Wed Nov 1 until 1pm Thu Nov 2. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaràn tracker shows how storm will rip through heart of UKAn amber weather warning is in place from late evening Wed Nov 1 until 1pm Thu Nov 2. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán: 'Violent storm force 11' forecast issued for the Channel IslandsForecasters are now predicting winds of nearly 100mph will hit the Channel Islands when Storm Ciarán arrives in the coming days. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran tracker: Met Office shows time storm will hitThe Met Office's weather tracker shows the exact time Storm Ciaran will hit much of the UK. Read more ⮕