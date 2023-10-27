When does the new season of Chicago PD start - everything you need to know from cast to who is leaving

– but due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes and the failure by AMPTP to negotiate in good faith, Hollywood's TV and film actors have not been able to return to set.
The NBC drama would have been entering its 11th season in the 2023/2024 TV year, but the strike – and the uncertainty around a deal being made – mean that it remains unclear when the new episodes will hit TV screens. What we do know however, is that the show's writers have returned to the writing room after the WGA struck a deal with the AMPTP, and that longtime viewers will see one major change, when the show does return.
The actress – who portrays Detective Hailey Upton Halstead – following a six-year stint, although she has not released any statement yet.
Tracy's exit follows the departure of her on-screen husband, Detective Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer, in 2022. The character made his last appearance in season 10, with the character taking an army job in Bolivia. It is unclear if she will be written out of the show throughout season 11 or if her absence will be explained from the first episode of the new season.
Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight heads up the Intelligence Unit and he is played by Jason Beghe. He has been with the series since season one, and was first introduced in the first season of Patrick John Flueger stars as Officer Adam Ruzek, and he has been with the show since the beginning as well. His romantic love interest is Officer Kim Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati, who is one of the series' most beloved characters.