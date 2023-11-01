When can American officials block citizens on social media?

DONALD TRUMP repeatedly tested the bounds of America’s Constitution during his four years in the White House. One of his misadventures—blocking critics from viewing or interacting with his posts on Twitter, the site since rebranded as X—led to a federal appeals-court ruling that his cold shoulder had violated the First Amendment. But before the Supreme Court could review that decision, Mr Trump lost the 2020 election and Knight Institute v Donald Trump became moot.

As the nine justices prodded rival tests, they struggled to come up with an approach that lets civil employees express themselves in a personal capacity while also protecting constituents’ right to get access to information and challenge officials from the dog-catcher up to the president.

