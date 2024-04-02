When and How to Watch the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is nearly upon us. The three-day event will take place in Detroit from April 25-27. Here are the dates and times for each round: Round 1: April 25, 8 p.m. ET; Rounds 2-3: April 26, 7 p.m.

ET; Rounds 4-7: April 27, Noon ET. The draft will be televised on ESPN/ABC and NFL Network, with Spanish coverage on ESPN Deportes.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Athletic UK / 🏆 123. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NFL mock draft: Vikings trade up, leading to QB-heavy top-4 selectionsSeveral trades shake up the first round, as offensive players dominate the early selections and O-linemen make up 10 of the top 32 picks.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Cardinals open to trade options for No. 4 pick in 2024 NFL DraftCardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has stood publicly beside Kyler Murray as the team's quarterback moving forward.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

A ‘high butt factor’ might be an NFL Draft prospect’s most prized assetFor years, the humble human haunches have been key indicators as football scouts evaluate players.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

NFL beat writer mock draft 2.0: Vikings, Broncos trade up into top 10 to grab QBsFollowing the expected early run on quarterbacks and receivers, the Raiders trade up late in the first to nab their QB of the future.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Does Drew Lock signing say anything about Giants’ faith in Daniel Jones, NFL Draft plans?The Giants haven’t wavered in their commitment to Jones, saying they expect him to start Week 1. But “expect” has become a loaded word.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Why taking Brock Bowers with a top-10 NFL Draft pick is a tough sell financiallyDane Brugler: 'It would take a ballsy GM to make the move. You'd have to really trust your play caller to make you look smart.'

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »