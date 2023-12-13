WhatsApp messages lost after devices wiped, Covid Inquiry hears

WhatsApp messages sent by former Stormont ministers during the pandemic have been lost after government-issued electronic devices were wiped, the Covid Inquiry has heard. These included the devices of ex-first minister Baroness Arlene Foster and deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill. A preliminary hearing is taking place into Stormont's response. The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jayne Brady, has been asked to provide a witness statement to explain the circumstances.

WhatsApp messages sent by UK ministers have featured separately in evidence given to the inquiry as it examined decision making by the government. Ms Dobbin said informal communications such as WhatsApp messages 'may be of a forensic value in preserving what individuals thought or knew at a given point in time





