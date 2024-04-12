WhatsApp lowers minimum age to 13, sparking controversy

The change came into affect in the UK and EU on Thursday (April 11) and has already been met with calls to reverse it immediately. WhatsApp said the change was bringing the age limit in line with the majority of countries and protections were in place. Meta - who also owns Facebook and Instagram - is lowering the minimum age required to use messaging service WhatsApp from 16 to 13.

Meta has also revealed this week a range of new safety features designed to protect users, in particular young people, from “sextortion” and intimate image abuse. It confirmed it will begin testing a filter in Direct Messages (DMs) on Instagram, called Nudity Protection, which will be on by default for those aged under 18 and will automatically blur images sent to users which are detected as containing nudity. When receiving nude images, users will also see a message urging them not to feel pressure to respond, and an option to block the sender and report the chat.The change to the minimum age required to use WhatsApp has been labelled as"tone deaf" by campaign group Smartphone Free Childhood who have called for an immediate reversal.“Reducing their age of use from 16 to 13 years old is completely tone deaf and ignores the increasingly loud alarm bells being rung by scientists, doctors, teachers, child safety experts, parents and mental“And in that way it works like a gateway drug for the rest of the social media app

