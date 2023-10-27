Whatever You Do, Don’t Tell Someone They’re ‘Bad With Money’

Blanket statements like “you’re bad with money” can become a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy, financial experts told us: You hear it enough, you may start to believe it.of 2,130 Americans found that money comes in dead last on the list of topics people want to discuss with their friends. (Even politics and their health were preferable conversation starters to finances.)
When you’re in a close friend group, though, it’s not hard to suss out who’s worried about money: Maybe they’re always behind on Monzo requests or opt out of friend trips repeatedly because “money’s a little tight right now.”As a friend, it’s hard to know what to do: You might want to help them get back on track financially because it’s hard to see someone you care for struggle to pay the bills on time or make important financial decisions like opening an ISA.
“There are so many reasons someone could be stuck in a tough financial spot that have nothing to do with their ability to manage money,” she said. “A series of unexpected bills, job loss, college debt, an injury that impedes on ability to work and other issues could be at play, affecting a person’s financial situation. headtopics.com
“Judgment is just the wrong place to centre how we think about others and their money decisions,” she said. Blanket statements like “you’re bad with money” can become a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy, too: Hear that enough from family and friends and you might start to believe it or even act on it, said“If someone has been constantly told that they are bad with money and it has been programmed into their subconscious, it can easily become something they believe to be true, that it’s a part of who they are,” Reid told HuffPost.
That’s especially true if they have proof to go along with it, she said: missed car payments, for instance, being on the verge of having debt, or being confused by investing when everyone else seems to have it figured out. headtopics.com