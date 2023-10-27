Whatever You Do, Don’t Tell Someone They’re ‘Bad With Money’

Blanket statements like “you’re bad with money” can become a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy, financial experts told us: You hear it enough, you may start to believe it.of 2,130 Americans found that money comes in dead last on the list of topics people want to discuss with their friends. (Even politics and their health were preferable conversation starters to finances.)

When you’re in a close friend group, though, it’s not hard to suss out who’s worried about money: Maybe they’re always behind on Monzo requests or opt out of friend trips repeatedly because “money’s a little tight right now.”As a friend, it’s hard to know what to do: You might want to help them get back on track financially because it’s hard to see someone you care for struggle to pay the bills on time or make important financial decisions like opening an ISA.

“There are so many reasons someone could be stuck in a tough financial spot that have nothing to do with their ability to manage money,” she said. “A series of unexpected bills, job loss, college debt, an injury that impedes on ability to work and other issues could be at play, affecting a person’s financial situation. headtopics.com

“Judgment is just the wrong place to centre how we think about others and their money decisions,” she said. Blanket statements like “you’re bad with money” can become a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy, too: Hear that enough from family and friends and you might start to believe it or even act on it, said“If someone has been constantly told that they are bad with money and it has been programmed into their subconscious, it can easily become something they believe to be true, that it’s a part of who they are,” Reid told HuffPost.

That’s especially true if they have proof to go along with it, she said: missed car payments, for instance, being on the verge of having debt, or being confused by investing when everyone else seems to have it figured out. headtopics.com

Read more:

HuffPostUK »

Documentary to tell how Fergus McCann saved Celtic FC from financial ruinIn the early 90s, disgruntled Celtic fans rallied to ‘Back the Team, Sack the Board’ as the club was pushed to the limit of its £5m overdraft. Enter Croy-born Canadian businessman Fergus McCann. Read more ⮕

Scottish film to tell story of mission to stop Hitler nuclear bomb plotA new Scottish documentary will tell the true story of a group of soldiers during the Second World War that undertook a perilous mission to stop Hitler making nuclear bombs. Read more ⮕

The Stories We Tell About Guns Must Change'Human-centered, data-backed stories about gun violence can shift views and behaviors around guns,' writes Nina Vinik. Read more ⮕

'It is a hell-hole': mothers tell of sons who died in homeless hotelsGrieving mothers called for better support to be given to homeless people in hotels. Read more ⮕

Rejected care home would be like 'four-star hotel', developers tell planning appealA new 66-bed care home at the centre of a planning appeal would be “like a four-star hotel”, the company behind it has said. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears’s tell-all memoir out NOW – how to listen to audiobook for free...AFTER more than a decade under conservatorship, Britney Spear is now free to speak her truth and it’s laid bare in her tell-all memoir. If you want to listen to Britney’s book, The Woma… Read more ⮕