What Your Favorite Doughnut Says About Your Personality

The type of doughnut you prefer can say a great deal about your personality, according to experts. Those who like a glazed doughnut are traditionalist by nature and prefer staying in over going out. On the other hand, chocolate lovers are the most sociable, always seeking out happiness and fun activities with others.
Psychologist Jo Hemmings has revealed what your favourite doughnut says about you – with those who prefer a custard-filled treat usually a little reserved or guarded at first, but with one of the kindest hearts of any of the personality types. And people who want their doughnuts covered in sprinkles are young at heart, and generous with their spirit, time, and money. The analysis comes as Compare the Market has added new partners to their Meerkat Meals reward, offering savings on different types of food, including doughnut
