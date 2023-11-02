What Sean Dyche did in 68th minute spoke volumes about Everton win over Burnley

If last week felt like a cruel test destined to forge a siege mentality, this week Everton have shown this is a club that is up for the battle ahead.

The comfort with which the Blues overpowered their opponents gave this the feeling of a summer friendly. The polite celebrations that greeted the first two goals echoed that sentiment.READ MORE: Sean Dyche takes Everton into uncharted territory with feat he has never achieved before

This Carabao Cup match was won once Amadou Onana poked in from close range in the 54th minute to build on the lead provided by James Tarkowski. Two of the most significant moments of the game followed the goals that laid the foundation for what would become a 3-0 win and took place long before Ashley Young’s stoppage-time bonus strike. headtopics.com

Calvert-Lewin created the second goal in a move that summed up this game. When a long ball dropped over the Burnley backline, Arijanet Muric stayed in his box and centre-backs Dara O’Shea and Ameen Al-Dakhi struggled to respond. When Calvert-Lewin pounced the pair’s efforts to intervene unfolded in slow motion but, as though he could not believe his luck, Calvert-Lewin checked back and allowed them to close down the effort that followed.

The home side continued to dominate, McNeil sending a rasping drive over from 20 yards as Royal Blue shirts swamped the midfield, seized the ball and sprung forward. The first half changed 25 minutes in when a Burnley attack allowed the visitors to gain a foothold. A scrappy piece of play in the middle led to the ball being fed to Vitinho on the Burnley right. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: EchoWhatsOn »

Full Everton squad available for Burnley as Sean Dyche weighs up summer signingsThe full Everton squad available for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Burnley. The winners of the all-Premier League clash will advance to the quarter-finals. Read more ⮕

Everton 3-0 Burnley: Toffees comfortably beat struggling Clarets in Sean Dyche derbyJames Tarkowski scored against his former club as Sean Dyche's Everton hammered Burnley 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. Read more ⮕

Sean Dyche shares half-time Everton team talk that helped seal win over BurnleyReaction from Sean Dyche after Everton's 3-0 win over Burnley at Goodison Park in the Carabao Cup Read more ⮕

Everton 3-0 Burnley | Carabao Cup fourth round highlightsEverton 3-0 Burnley Read more ⮕

Everton player ratings as Jarrad Branthwaite and six others good vs BurnleyEverton player ratings from Connor O'Neill after the 3-0 win against Burnley in the Carabao Cup Read more ⮕

Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts as Everton make two changes for Burnley clashEverton starting line-up and full team news as Sean Dyche names his side for Burnley game in Carabao Cup Read more ⮕