What's happening in Belfast this weekend

With another working week under the belt and the kids waving goodbye to their homework, you may be thinking what is the best way to make the most of the weekend? Belfast is buzzing with places to explore, events to attend and things to do so you don't have to worry about finding something to entertain yourself or the kids. We have rounded up a number of events taking place across the city this weekend, April 11-14, for all ages to help make your day off planning that little bit easier.
Read more: Blue Lights cast share what we can expect from their characters in series 2 Here's what is happening in Belfast this weekend: Sister Act - Grand Opera House April 12-14 Brace yourselves sisters – the habit is back to Belfast! Don’t miss this eagerly anticipated brand new production of the Broadway and UK award-winning musical Sister Act direct from London. All your prayers have been answered with a stunning cast, including Coronation Street legend Sue Cleaver as Mother Superior and West End star Landi Oshinowo as Deloris, everyone’s favourite nun on the run. Croí Na Cathrach - Heart of the City - Ulster Hall April 13 Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy presents Croí Na Cathrach - Heart of the City at the Ulster Hall, Belfast on 13 April 2024. This is a special evening of music, song and words, inspired in part by the Belfast Harpers' Assembly of 179
